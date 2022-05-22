Oribel Capital Management LP Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Figure Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,924,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

FACA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,356. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.