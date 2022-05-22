Oribel Capital Management LP Has $4.98 Million Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.71% of Slam worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 653,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,549. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

