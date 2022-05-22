Oribel Capital Management LP Has $6.88 Million Holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 335.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 761,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Acquisition by 5.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 337,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAQC remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. The stock has a market cap of $245.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Provident Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PAQC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

