Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 335.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 988,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 761,898 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 5.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 337,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.03. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Provident Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PAQC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

