Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 27,806 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,806 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $25.92 on Friday, reaching $775.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,973. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $640.00 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,040.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,131.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.