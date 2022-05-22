Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $3.47 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,100 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $800,624,000 after acquiring an additional 517,157 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $724,860,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after buying an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,928,602 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,382,000 after buying an additional 247,776 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. 2,932,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,347. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

