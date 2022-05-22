Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,979. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.73.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

