Origin Sport Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,739.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $79,739.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00052282 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000684 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.