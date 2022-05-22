Ormeus Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $43,899.03 and $1,951.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

