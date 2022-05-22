Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.40% of Otis Worldwide worth $147,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

