Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.35% of Owens Corning worth $32,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.