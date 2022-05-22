Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $12.86 Million in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $12,863,000. SEA makes up 5.6% of Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $571,269,000 after buying an additional 986,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,292,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,919,000 after buying an additional 287,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,188,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.10.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

