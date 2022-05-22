Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.05. 15,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 11,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTTF. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.63) to GBX 400 ($4.93) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

