Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys $40,910.16 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $40,910.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,692,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,130.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OXSQ opened at $3.98 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

