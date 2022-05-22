OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

OZMLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OZMLF stock remained flat at $$15.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. OZ Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

