Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.20% of Palo Alto Networks worth $108,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $42.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.68. 5,894,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

