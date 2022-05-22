Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by an average of 34.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 111,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 245,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

