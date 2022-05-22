PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PAR stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $952.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 792,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 596,068 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,902,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 328,516 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

