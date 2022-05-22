Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Reaches $343,258.78

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Parachute has a market cap of $343,258.78 and approximately $78,776.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

