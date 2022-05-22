Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$38.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.55.

POU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE POU remained flat at $C$34.25 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 503,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,368. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.97.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 3.6600784 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,366.19. Also, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$490,918.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at C$1,102,111.12. Insiders have sold 76,819 shares of company stock worth $2,428,069 over the last ninety days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

