Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Trading 57.7% Higher Over Last Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00027672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $25.82 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.13 or 0.09991657 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 463.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00493079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033448 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008631 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
