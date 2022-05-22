PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires 16,000 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after acquiring an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock valued at $136,712. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BXMT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,587. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

