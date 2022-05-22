PARK CIRCLE Co Acquires Shares of 100 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $424.15. 1,632,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

