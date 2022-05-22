PARK CIRCLE Co Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.70. 18,783,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,372,675. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average is $192.49.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

