Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PASG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

