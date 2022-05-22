Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives $35.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.31. 484,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,777. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

