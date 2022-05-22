Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Paul Mueller stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Paul Mueller has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.