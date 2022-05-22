PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. 16,887,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,795,098. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

