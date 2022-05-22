PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

