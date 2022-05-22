PayPie (PPP) Trading Up 102.7% Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (PPP) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPie has a total market cap of $498,606.03 and $112.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 102.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PayPie alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,218.55 or 1.00030921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.