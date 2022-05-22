Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Westpark Capital raised Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSFE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 9,304,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,359. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

