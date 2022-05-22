PCHAIN (PI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (PI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.01 or 0.99963877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars.

