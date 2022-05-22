PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 million, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -549.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

