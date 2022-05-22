Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

