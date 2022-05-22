Pembina Pipeline Co. (PBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

