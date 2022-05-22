PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 44.5% Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 89.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $8,273.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00137164 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

