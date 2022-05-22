Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

