Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.