Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $16.50.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
