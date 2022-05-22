Permit Capital LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,770,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,020,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051,268. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

