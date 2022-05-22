Permit Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MGIC Investment comprises 2.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,552,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

