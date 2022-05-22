Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.57 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.01 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.04 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,423,034 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of £27.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

