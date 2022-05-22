Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.71 on June 27th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.709 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a payout ratio of 3.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,198,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 390,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 389,289 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.