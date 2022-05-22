PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 11,658 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $187,135,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $170,897,000.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $89.94 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

