PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 4,952 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 1.72% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUHY. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 371,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,601 shares during the period.

NUHY stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.

