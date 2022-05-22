PFS Investments Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,843,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

