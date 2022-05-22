PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 12,092 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $98.97.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 40.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

