PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,709 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.82.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 262,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,330,166.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,812,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

