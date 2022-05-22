PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,394 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.98. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.94 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.74.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.