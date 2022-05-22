PFS Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $232.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $224.02 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

