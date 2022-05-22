PFS Investments Inc. Sells 130,018 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

PFS Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,018 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.